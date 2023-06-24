Settlers rampage through Palestinian town in reprisal for Eli terror attack

Fires raging in Umm Safa as settlers rampage through Palestinian town





Tensions flared on Saturday between dozens of settlers and Palestinians near the West Bank village of Umm Safa, north of Ramallah, as both sides engaged in stone-throwing clashes.

IDF forces arrived at the scene, and one soldier sustained minor injuries from a stone. Shortly thereafter, several settlers entered the village and set fire to at least two homes. Additionally, they torched two vehicles and a truck belonging to Palestinians, according to Palestinian reports.

7 View gallery Fires raging in Umm Safa as settlers rampage through Palestinian town

Subsequent clashes between the two sides took place along the nearby Route 60, during which several Palestinians sustained minor injuries. IDF forces came under stone-throwing attacks by Palestinians and responded with crowd control measures. An army vehicle was also set on fire. At the same time, all settlers were driven out of the Palestinian territory.

According to Palestinian claims, ten homes and seven vehicles were torched during the rampage in the village. Testimonies from soldiers suggest that some of the unruly settlers arrived at the scene in vehicles, despite it being the Sabbath.

The IDF reported that an Israeli civilian was detained by the forces and handed over to the police for further processing. "The IDF will continue to act resolutely to halt all acts of violence and vandalism," stated an IDF spokesperson, adding that they condemn "such acts of nationalist criminality."

Opposition leader Yair Lapid took to Twitter to condemn the violence. "Settler violence crosses all boundaries. Setting homes and vehicles of innocent people on fire is inhumane and certainly not Jewish. Prime Minister Netanyahu must condemn this disgrace and address it firmly. It is a moral travesty and a security threat," he wrote.

German Ambassador to Israel Steffen Seibert also denounced the happenings in the West Bank. “Shocked by another outbreak of settler violence in #UmmSafa. Recent terror attacks cannot serve as an excuse for this. According to international law it is Israel’s responsibility to safeguard life & security of all inhabitants of the occupied territories.” Seibert tagged the IDF and Israel Police in the post.

Shameful acts on the Sabbath .

This is not who we are .

These are acts of terror performed by Criminals .

We are doing what we can .

One of the Perpetrators has been handed over to the Police . https://t.co/kjRogsff9e — Lt. Col. Richard Hecht (@LtColRichard) June 24, 2023

In response to the German envoy’s tweet, IDF's International Spokesperson Lt. Col. Richard Hecht labeled the events in Umm Safa as "acts of terror."

“Ambassador. Shameful acts on the Sabbath. This is not who we are. These are acts of terror performed by Criminals," Hecht tweeted. "We are doing what we can. One of the Perpetrators has been handed over to the Police."

In light of the violence in Umm Safa, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan spoke to his Israeli counterpart Tzachi Hangebi and expressed "deep concern over the recent attacks by extremist settlers against Palestinian civilians and the destruction of their property in the West Bank." Sullivan rei

7 View gallery U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan ( Photo: AFP )

In a White House statement, it was noted that Sullivan conveyed sincere condolences to the people of Israel after the Hamas terrorist attack near the settlement of Eli that left four Israelis dead earlier this week, and stressed the unwavering support of the U.S. government for Israel's security, as well as Israel's right to defend its people against Hamas, Islamic Jihad and other terrorist organizations.

Sullivan called for further steps to restore calm and reduce tensions, urging "all sides to refrain from unilateral actions, including settlement activities, which further exacerbate the situation."