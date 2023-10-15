Summit of evil: Hamas leader meets Iranian FM

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian met with the leader of the Palestinian Islamist terrorist group Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Qatar's Doha, Al Jazeera TV reported on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Iran warned in a social media post that if Israel's "war crimes and genocide" are not stopped then the situation could spiral out of control with "far-reaching consequences."

The post on X by Iran's mission to the United Nations came after Axios reported Tehran warned Israel - in a message sent via the UN - that it would have to respond if Israel carried out a ground offensive in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.

"If the Israeli apartheid's war crimes & genocide are not halted immediately, the situation could spiral out of control & ricochet far-reaching consequences - the responsibility of which lies with the UN, the Security Council & the states steering the Council toward a dead end," Iran's UN mission posted.

Iran’s political activity in the Arab world has ramped up since Israel’s war against Hamas began last week, while the country isn’t concealing its efforts to push Arab countries to join the conflict against Israel.

Last week, Amirabdollahian, who arrived in Beirut, said he had met Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah as well as Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and caretaker Foreign Minister Abdallah Bouhabib.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia is putting U.S.-backed plans to normalize ties with Israel on ice, two sources familiar with Riyadh's thinking said, signaling a rapid rethinking of its foreign policy priorities as war escalates between Israel and Palestinian terror group Hamas.

The conflict has also pushed the kingdom to engage with Iran. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman took his first phone call from Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi as Riyadh tries to prevent a broader surge in violence across the region. This comes despite the tension between the two countries, which has been going on for decades.

In addition, bin Salman stressed in a phone call with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan last week that the kingdom is "making unremitting efforts" regionally and internationally to stop the intensification of the Israeli-Hamas war.