IDF says preparing for ‘attack from the air, sea and land’ in Gaza

The IDF said on Saturday that it was completing preparations for a “significant ground operation” in the Gaza Strip .

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

More stories:

In a statement, the IDF said it is readying to “expand the offensive” by implementing a “wide range of offensive operational plans” which it says include “combined and coordinated strikes from the air, sea and land.”

3 View gallery IDF forces amassing on Gaza border ( Photo: EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK )

The army added that over the last few days, "the equipment required for combat has been transferred to the relevant forces" and that the Technological and Logistics Directorate was "working to complete the supply of advanced technological tools and equipment as needed."

"IDF battalions and soldiers are deployed across the country and are increasing operational readiness for the next stages of the war, with an emphasis on significant ground operations," it concluded.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ruling Likud Party announced Saturday evening that he had invited Yisrael Beitenu Chairman Avigdor Liberman to join his wartime cabinet along with another minister who will be chosen from his secularist right-wing faction. According to a statement, Liberman agreed to Netanayhu's invitation.

The IDF said Saturday afternoon that dozens of mortar shells were fired from Lebanon toward the Har Dov military camp , a strategic outpost near the tripoint with Lebanon and Syria, some of which crossed into Israeli territory.

The army said that "approximately 30 mortar shells were launched toward Israeli territory," adding that some of them crashed on Israeli soil.

3 View gallery Smoke billowing over site of impact of Hezbollah shells at Lebanon border

It further added that it “responded by striking the origin sites of the launches and is continuing to strike in Lebanon” and that “[d]uring the strikes, a terrorist cell was identified which was suspected of intending to launch anti-tank missiles toward Israel. An IDF aircraft targeted the cell.”

Beirut-based news channel Al Mayadeen, which is affiliated with Hezbollah, claimed that the Lebanese terrorist group was behind the shelling. The organization later claimed responsibility for the act.

Meanwhile, two people were critically injured due to an ammunition explosion in the northern city of Nahariya. While details remain unclear, the incident appears to be security-related. The Nahariya’s Galilee Medical Center reported that the two were urgently admitted to the trauma room.

Earlier on Saturday, the U.S. State Department updated its travel advisory, recommending U.S. citizens reconsider travel to Israel and the West Bank due to terror threats and civil unrest.

3 View gallery Israeli tank buildup on Gaza border ( Photo: Reuters / Violeta Santos Moura )

“Terrorist groups, lone-actor terrorists and other violent extremists continue plotting possible attacks in Israel and the West Bank and Gaza. Terrorists and violent extremists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, and local government facilities,” a statement read.

“Violence can occur in Israel and the West Bank and Gaza without warning. There has been a marked increase in demonstrations throughout Israel, some with little or no warning.”

The State Department also called on U.S. citizens not to travel to the Gaza Strip due to “terrorism, civil unrest, and armed conflict.” Federal employees were prohibited from traveling to the Palestinian enclave.