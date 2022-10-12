Israeli cabinet convenes to discuss Lebanon maritime deal ahead of vote

The political and security cabinet convened Wednesday to discuss the maritime border agreement between Israel and Lebanon before the ministerial vote on the final draft.

On Tuesday, negotiators from the two countries said Lebanon and Israel have received a final draft of a mediated maritime border deal from U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein and it "satisfied" all of their requirements.

Once reviewed by the cabinet and approved by the government, the draft will then be presented for review to Israel’s parliament, the Knesset.

According to the parliament’s Speaker Mickey Levy, the cabinet secretary requested for the Knesset to meet despite the ongoing Jewish holiday of Sukkot due to the “importance of the matter.” The lawmakers are set to meet at 1500 GMT.

Despite the Speaker's recommendation, members of the Knesset will only review the terms of the deal but will not vote on its approval.

The deal, if approved, will draw a new maritime border in the disputed area to solve the ownership of natural gas found in the Karish gas rig.

According to the recent opinion polls, 40% of Israelis welcomed the agreement, while 29% were against it. Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday criticized Lapid for a “historic surrender” and condemned his decision to approve the deal via cabinet vote only ahead of the upcoming November election.

Other Israeli politicians also argued that the agreement which involves the demarcation of borders should stand a vote in the Knesset or be submitted to a referendum.



