Palestinian shot in suspected West Bank ramming attack

The suspected terrorist rams his car into people at the intersection outside the West Bank settlement of Ariel, and then attempts to stab a police officer, before being shot and neutralized by an IDF soldier

Elisha Ben Kimon|
PrintFind an error? Report us
A Palestinian man was shot on Thursday after allegedly ramming his car into people standing at an intersection near the West Bank settlement of Ariel in a suspected terror attack.
2 View gallery
זירת הפיגוע ליד אריאלזירת הפיגוע ליד אריאל
Scene of suspected West Bank ramming attack
(Photo: Rescuers without Borders)
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter >>
Read more:
According to initial reports, the assailant attempted to drive into a group of soldiers but was blocked by a concrete barricade and collided with another car.
2 View gallery
זירת הפיגוע ליד אריאלזירת הפיגוע ליד אריאל
The scene of the suspected attack
(Photo: Rescuers without Borders)
A police officer at the scene thought it was a car accident and approached the vehicle when at the same time, the assailant got out of his car armed with a knife and tried to stab the officer. IDF troops, already on alert, shot at him and neutralized him.
No one other than the assailant was injured in the incident.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""