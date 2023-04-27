Palestinian shot in suspected West Bank ramming attack

A Palestinian man was shot on Thursday after allegedly ramming his car into people standing at an intersection near the West Bank settlement of Ariel in a suspected terror attack.

According to initial reports, the assailant attempted to drive into a group of soldiers but was blocked by a concrete barricade and collided with another car.

