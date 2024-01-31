Vital communication lines at risk from Houthis, report

Undersea cables located in the Bab-el-Mandeb area could be the next target of the Houthi terror group, posing a potential threat to global communication and the economy, according to a report published on the Gulf International Forum website, now cited by Arab sources.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

According to the report, all countries relying on this critical infrastructure should be concerned, as the potential attack on the undersea cables could jeopardize worldwide communication networks and economic stability. The report urges heightened vigilance and strategic planning to safeguard this vital international infrastructure.

1 View gallery A merchandise ship on fire in the Gulf of Aden ( Photo: Indian Navy Spokesperson )

"Though the statement did not specify a target, the threat coincides with perhaps the Houthis’ most aggressive military campaign against vessels in the Red Sea," the report added.

"Since mid-October 2023, the group has launched more than 100 drones and missiles at vessels transiting through the Bab el-Mandeb, which connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden. The attacks have been so disruptive that at least one major shipping company, Maersk, announced that it would suspend shipping through the Red Sea and Suez Canal until further notice."