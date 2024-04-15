Biden won't stop Netanyahu from striking Iran, senior US official says

One after the other, European countries announced their support for Israel and summoned Iranian ambassadors for reprimand, while also urging Israel to avoid escalation following the Iranian attack.

Meanwhile, an Israeli source told NBC that Israel's response to the Iranian attack could be "imminent." Israeli officials told Ynet that "the Iranians are anxious, and that's a good thing."

The New York Times reported that the Israeli War Cabinet convened Monday to discuss different scenarios for an Israeli retaliation against Iran, with options ranging from diplomacy to immediate military action. Following the meeting, the source told NBC that decision-makers in Israel believe any response should come in short order but any such response will be coordinated with the U.S.

A senior U.S. official told Ynet on Monday that U.S. President Joe Biden will not stop Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from striking Iran in response to its unprecedented attack on Saturday.

During a meeting on Monday with the Iraqi prime minister, Biden expressed his dedication to ensuring Israel's security and safeguarding U.S. interests and its partners in the region, including Iraq.

He emphasized the United States' determination to secure a cease-fire in Gaza that would facilitate the return of hostages and prevent broader regional conflict.

2 View gallery US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Prime Minister's Office )

Meanwhile, Iran continues to issue threats. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian conveyed to his British counterpart that while Iran does not desire an escalation, it is prepared to respond swiftly and with greater force than before should Israel choose to retaliate.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday that he will speak with Netanyahu to reinforce the UK's solidarity with Israel and discuss strategies to prevent further escalation. He emphasized the importance of restraint from all parties involved and highlighted the UK's role in the coalition that intercepted the drones launched from Iran.

Countries including France, Belgium and Germany summoned the Iranian ambassadors. The French foreign ministry said France was working with its partners to de-escalate the situation.