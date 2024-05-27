Police launch hunt for man wearing 'Hamas' soccer jersey in London

A soccer fan wearing a Manchester United shirt with "Hamas" printed on the back, alongside the number seven, was spotted parading through the streets of London, prompting outrage and the launch of a police investigation.

The incident occurred near the Oxford Circus tube station station on Friday afternoon.

1 View gallery Man wearing Manchester United 'Hamas 7' jersey in London ( Photo: Instagram )

A Jewish man, who chose to remain anonymous, expressed his shock and offense after seeing the man in the offensive jersey.

He said that the shirt appeared to be newly printed and feared that the number seven might be a reference to the October 7 Hamas massacre in southern Israel. Hamas is a designated terrorist organization in the UK.

"I was walking to collect some shoes and saw this guy. I thought it was pretty unbelievable – no one was reacting or seemed to notice," the Jewish onlooker told the Daily Mail.

"I followed him for about two minutes and took photos. I think he was aware I was taking photos of him, but didn't seem to care."

The man questioned whether "Hamas" could have been the individual's surname but deemed this unlikely, considering the strong association with the terrorist organization.

"Even if it was his surname, surely he would have been aware of the association," he added. "Wearing the name of a terrorist organization is really shocking. I was very offended, especially as the number seven could have been in reference to the October 7 attacks."

Disgust as football fan in No 7 Manchester United top with Hamas printed on the back parades through London as police launch hunt for man https://t.co/lNAIkFrFkh — Mail Sport (@MailSport) May 26, 2024





The onlooker reported the matter to the police, who confirmed they are actively searching for the individual.

"On Friday, 24 May police received a call from a member of the public reporting that a man was walking in Oxford Street, W1 wearing a football shirt with an offensive message on it. Enquiries are under way to try and identify the man," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement. "Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC and quote CAD3538/24May."

Hamas is a proscribed terrorist organization in the UK. Membership and expressing support for Hamas is illegal and punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

After being contacted by MailOnline, Manchester United confirmed that it does not allow political slogans to be printed on shirts sold through official club channels.