3 US soldiers killed, some 34 inured in suicide drone attack on Jordan-Syria border

Three American soldiers were killed and about 34 others were injured in a suicide drone attack today on the Jordan-Syria border, according to the U.S. Central Command. This is the first time that American soldiers have been killed since October 7, when the war in the Gaza Strip began.

"Today, America’s heart is heavy. Last night, three U.S. service members were killed – and many wounded– during an unmanned aerial drone attack on our forces stationed in northeast Jordan near the Syria border. While we are still gathering the facts of this attack, we know it was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq," U.S. President Joe Biden said Sunday morning in a statement.

Biden is on the campaign trail in South Carolina on Sunday.

A U.S. official later said that at least 34 U.S. servicemen are injured with apparent traumatic brain injuries.

About 3,000 American soldiers are stationed in Jordan, in whose territory it was initially reported that the attack itself took place; However, the Jordanian government issued a denial of this, saying that the attack took place at the al-Tanf base in Syria.

This is a significant escalation of the fighting between the U.S. and the pro-Iranian militias in Iraq and Syria, which have been attacking American targets since mid-October in an attempt to pressure Washington to end the war in Gaza.

As of Friday, these militias carried out 158 ​​attacks against U.S. and coalition targets in the Middle East. However, most of these attacks did not cause significant damage, and the UAV rockets were usually intercepted before they hit their targets. It is not clear why this time the air defense system failed to intercept the UAV.

Senior American officials have been repeating the message over and over in recent weeks that they do not want an escalation. Thus, the American response attacks have so far been limited to some extent, in order to deter the militias on the one hand - but to prevent an overall escalation on the other.

"Jill and I join the families and friends of our fallen — and Americans across the country — in grieving the loss of these warriors in this despicable and wholly unjust attack. These service members embodied the very best of our nation: Unwavering in their bravery. Unflinching in their duty. Unbending in their commitment to our country — risking their own safety for the safety of their fellow Americans, and our allies and partners with whom we stand in the fight against terrorism. It is a fight we will not cease," Biden also said in his statement.