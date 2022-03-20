Israeli cop hurt in suspected stabbing attack in Jerusalem, police say

An Israeli police officer stationed in East Jerusalem’s predominately Palestinian Ras al-Amud neighborhood has been hurt in a suspected stabbing attack, Israel Police said on Sunday.

Magen David Adom ambulance service medics arrived at the scene and provided first aid treatment to the wounded cop, in his early 20s, who was conscience and transferred him to the capital's Shaare Zedek Medical Center in moderate condition. Another man who sustained a light injury to his hand in the incident was also taken to the Jerusalem hospital.

Police forces arrive at the scene of the alleged attack in Ras al-Amud ( Photo: Israel Police )

The alleged attacker has fled the scene, according to police. Large police forces were searching the area.

The suspected terrorist attack came a just day after a knife-wielding Palestinian in Jerusalem lunged at an Israeli man in his 30s and stabbed him, lightly wounding him .

The attacker, a 28-year-old Palestinian man that arrived from the Arab-majority East Jerusalem neighborhood of At-Tur, was badly injured when police officers stationed nearby opened fire and neutralized him.

In footage of the incident from the scene shows, officers can be first heard shouting "do not move, stay away" and then opening fire at him after he had failed to comply.

Another video shows the victim crossing the road as the attacker suddenly pounced on him. The two are seen tussling before he manages to wrestle his assailant to the ground.

Footage of Saturday's stabbing attack from a car camera

Public Security Minister Omer Barlev called the attacks an attempt by "deplorable terrorists and extremist forces" to undermine the celebrations of the upcoming holy month of Ramadan and the Passover festival.

Israel's internal security service Shin Bet and the IDF have been issuing warnings in recent weeks about widespread violence potentially washing the streets of the capital similarly to last year when nightly clashes erupted between Palestinians and Israeli security forces, with tensions rapidly spreading and triggering an 11-day war between Israel and Gaza's militant Hamas rulers.