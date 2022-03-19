Israeli lightly hurt in Jerusalem stabbing attack; terrorist neutralized

An Israeli man in his 30s was lightly wounded Saturday morning after he had been stabbed by a knife-wielding Palestinian in Jerusalem.
The attacker, a Palestinian man in his early 20s, was badly injured when police officers stationed nearby opened fire and neutralized him.
They were both taken to the capital's Shaare Zedek Medical Center for treatment.
A paramedic at the scene relayed to Ynet that "when we arrived at the scene, we saw a man in full consciousness. He sat on the sidewalk, suffered bruises and a stab wound and said he was attacked while walking down the street. We provided him with primary medical care at the scene and evacuated him to the hospital in a mild condition."
Israel Police said that the assailant came from East Jerusalem's predominately Palestinian At-Tur neighborhood.
Israel's internal security service Shin Bet and the IDF have been issuing warnings in recent weeks about widespread violence potentially washing the streets of the capital similarly to last year when nightly clashes erupted between Palestinians and Israeli security forces, with tensions rapidly spreading and triggering an 11-day war between Israel and Gaza's militant Hamas rulers.
last week, Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar met with FBI Director Christopher A. Wray and senior Pentagon officials to share his agency's concerns over tensions in the capital escalating to a full-fledged round of fighting between Israel and the Palestinians during the holy month of Ramadan.
In this context, a Palestinian attacker stabbed and moderately wounded two Israeli police officers in Jerusalem two weeks ago before being shot dead by other policemen stationed nearby.
A day earlier, another knife-wielding Palestinian stabbed and wounded an Israeli policeman in the capital and was then killed when security forces opened fire at him, which wounded another officer.