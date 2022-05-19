Channels
Meretz MK Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi in Knesset

Meretz MK Zoabi resigns from coalition, handing Knesset majority to opposition

Left-wing lawmaker stuns rickety coaition with surprise departure; her Meretz factions demand she resigns from Knesset and vacates seat; right-wing elements in opposition rejoice

Yuval Karni |
Published: 05.19.22, 14:06
Meretz MK Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi stunned Israel's rickety governening coalition on Thursday after she announced her resignation, breaking a fragile parliamentary deadlock in favor of the opposition.
    • The renegade legislator announced her resignation to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid, leaving the coalition with just 59 members in the 120-seat legislature.
    1 View gallery
    ג'ידא רינאוי זועבי    ג'ידא רינאוי זועבי
    Meretz MK Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi in Knesset
    (Photo: Yoav Dudkevitch)
    Her Meretz faction members, who were not notified of the move in advance, demanded she resigns from Knesset and vacates her seat.

    *This is a breaking news story*


