Meretz MK Zoabi resigns from coalition, handing Knesset majority to opposition

Meretz MK Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi stunned Israel's rickety governening coalition on Thursday after she announced her resignation, breaking a fragile parliamentary deadlock in favor of the opposition.

The renegade legislator announced her resignation to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid, leaving the coalition with just 59 members in the 120-seat legislature.

