Anti-government protest increases with 130 Israeli companies announcing strike

Over 130 hi-tech companies and businesses will go on strike on Tuesday to protest the proposed legislation to change the Israeli justice system, the joint committee of organizations opposing the government said on Sunday.
"More than 130 businesses and companies will go on strike that will last for several hours, as a warning to the Israeli government," the joint committee said in a statement.
It also said that additional forms of demonstrations were expected to take place on Thursday, and that further detail will be revealed soon.
A mass demonstration against the government is set for Saturday evening in Tel Aviv after similar protests were held in the past three weeks.
The joint committee published a list of 16 of the most prominent high-tech companies including Wiz, INX, Cheq, Luminescent, and more.
"The dictatorship coup will severely harm civil rights, the Israeli economy, and all aspects of life," the joint committee said. "Therefore, we must take drastic measures. Despite the economic cost, we are taking this first step, in order to make it clear to the Israeli government that the regime change will not fly. The State of Israel will not be a dictatorship because it will not function, not even for a single day, without the central backbone of the Israeli economy and Israeli society."
The legal reforms advanced by Levin and Netanyahu would empower the country’s 120-seat Knesset to override Supreme Court rulings with a simple majority of 61 votes. Levin also proposed that politicians play a greater role in the appointment of Supreme Court justices and that ministers appoint their own legal advisers, instead of using independent professionals whose positions on the legality of decisions are binding.
On Saturday, an estimated 110,000 Israelis turned out to two rallies in Tel Aviv, to protest the government's plan. Other demonstrations with the participation of thousands, were held in Haifa, Beer Sheva, Jerusalem, and other locations around the country.