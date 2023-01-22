Anti-government protest increases with 130 Israeli companies announcing strike

Over 130 hi-tech companies and businesses will go on strike on Tuesday to protest the proposed legislation to change the Israeli justice system, the joint committee of organizations opposing the government said on Sunday.

"More than 130 businesses and companies will go on strike that will last for several hours, as a warning to the Israeli government," the joint committee said in a statement.

It also said that additional forms of demonstrations were expected to take place on Thursday, and that further detail will be revealed soon.

