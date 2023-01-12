Chief Justice slams Israel's proposed judicial reform

Chief Justice, Esther Hayut on Thursday, spoke out against the government's proposed reform of the judicial system.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

Israel will mark 75 years as a Jewish democratic state but if this plan comes to fruition, this year will be remembered as the time Israel's identity as a democracy was fatally wounded.

2 View gallery Chief Justice Esther Hayut ( Photo: Gil Nechushtan )

Speaking publicly for the first time since the reform was announced last week, said the proposed changes were in effect, an unmitigated attack on the judicial system, its independence, and its role as one of three pillars on which Israeli democracy relies.

Hayut said democracy is not only the rule of the majority. Without a system of checks and balances on the government, the rights of civilians and minorities will not be protected.

The Chief Justice went down the list of proposed changes presented by Justice Minister Yariv Levin, claiming his basic assertions were false including his claim that the court, which was unelected, had taken the right to reject laws passed by the Knesset.

She slammed the intention to revise the way by which judges are appointed, which would give politicians a majority vote, the plan to change the court's ability to rule based on norms, and accused the minister of intending to politicize the judiciary.

Levin responded quickly to Hayut's speech in a public statement. He said she has proven by her words, that she is politically motivated and is expressing the position of the left-wing political camp.

2 View gallery Yariv Levin ( Photo: Shalev Shalom )

He pushed back on her claims and said his plan would be put into action.