Sergeant First Class (res.) Amichai Yisrael Yehoshua Oster killed in northern Gaza

Oster, 24, from the West Bank settlement of Karnei Shomron, was traveling in the U.S. when the war broke out; he immediately cut his trip short to return to Israel, determined to join the war effort; he is survived by his parents and four siblings

IDF reported on Monday that Sergeant First Class (res.) Amichai Yisrael Yehoshua Oster was killed in northern Gaza on Monday. Four others were badly hurt.
Oster, 24, from the West Bank settlement of Karnei Shomron, was traveling in the U.S. when the war broke out. He immediately cut his trip short to return to Israel, determined to join the war effort. He is survived by his parents and four siblings.
1 View gallery
First Class (res.) Amichai Yisrael Yehoshua Oster
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson)
His friend Adi said that Oster would volunteer at an organization for children with special needs. "Baruch Dayan Emet. It's truly sad. Amichai, we will miss your light." His friend Lidor wrote, "Dear and beloved brother, I still can't believe it. Watch over us from above."
Igal Lahav, head of the Karnei Shomron Council, eulogized him. "When we speak of incredible, Zionist and value-driven youth who would leave everything behind and rush into the fire to defend the country, we are talking about young people like Amichai." Lahav described Oster as "a charming, intelligent and smiling young man who would do anything for his country."
The Israeli Association for Internal Medicine also mourned. "Terrible news, Amichai, the son of Dr. Howard Oster, the deputy director of the internal Medicine Division at Ichilov and a member of the association, was killed in Gaza. Our hearts are with the grieving family. May his soul rest in peace."
