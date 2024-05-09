In first, IDF operates unmanned D9 bulldozers in Gaza

For the first time in operational activity, the IDF is employing unmanned D9 bulldozers in the ongoing war in Gaza, the military reported Thursday. This marks the world's first significant involvement of such ground robotic tools in combat.

These robotic bulldozers, dubbed "Panda" by the IDF, are standard D9 bulldozers that underwent conversion by Elta Systems, which is part of the Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI).

2 View gallery Panda D9 bulldozer ( Photo: Israel Aerospace Industries )

The Pandas play a significant role in combat in Gaza, primarily in executing complex and lengthy engineering tasks without human involvement. Each autonomous "Panda" weighs 50 tons, capable of independent movement. Its installed system enables ground handling, including land excavation, construction excavation, path opening in rough terrains, obstacle removal, setting up dirt barriers, tank firing positions, and even building demolition—all without risking human lives. It allows obstacle identification and bypass in any weather condition and visibility.

The fact that the driving compartment is unmanned significantly reduces the danger to soldiers in the environment. This unique technology was developed over the past decade as part of a "family" of robotic solutions already in operational use in various combat units.

2 View gallery D9 bulldozer operates in Khan Younis ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

According to Zvika Yarom, director of the Israel Aerospace Industries' ground factory, "Robotic tools are designed to support ground foot forces' missions, performing advanced tasks like path opening, logistical assistance, intelligence data collection, and closing 'collection/attack' circles through a remotely controlled weapon system."