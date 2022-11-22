UK lawmaker says no plans to move embassy to Jerusalem

British lawmaker Shailesh Vara confirmed on Monday that the UK has no plans to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, the Jordan News Agency reported.

Vara was leading a delegation from the British Group of the Inter-Parliamentary Union to Jordan, where she met with members of the Jordanian Senate.

2 View gallery The Union Jack, the national flag of the United Kingdom, is flown at half-mast at the entrance to the British Embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel, September 9, 2022 ( Photo: Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90 )

The delegation was led by Senator Hani Mulki, who told the British Group Inter-Parliamentary Union (BGIPU) that the Palestinian cause remains a "central issue" in the Arab world. He stressed the importance of "bringing Israel to the negotiating table in order to achieve peace through the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as a capital."

“The choice of headlines and quotes shows again how much the Jordanian government wants to be seen as pushing for a resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. This is still a central message that Amman wants to broadcast outwards," i24NEWS senior diplomatic correspondent Owen Alterman said.

He also highlighted the deep historical ties between Jordan and the UK, noting that King Abdullah II this month became the first Arab leader to meet King Charles III after the latter ascended the throne in September.

2 View gallery Mohammad Shtayyeh ( Photo: AFP )

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh voiced concern last month , that Britain may be considering the move.

Mulki asserted that a rapidly changing world poses increasing challenges to Jordan and has a direct effect on its infrastructure, social structure and economic sectors, necessitating the continuation of its central humanitarian role, the most more important is the reception of Syrian refugees.



