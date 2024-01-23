Watch: IDF destroys tunnel for transporting rockets, eliminates terrorists from close range





IDF forces operate in Khan Younis ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )





Troops from the 7th Brigade and the elite Engineering Corps Yahalom Unit operated at a "strategic and central" area in the Khan Younis region and located a terrorist stronghold established by Hamas in a residential neighborhood near two local schools.

As the forces advanced, terrorists opened fire at them and launched RPG rockets in an attempt to hinder their progress. The terrorists also detonated tunnel shafts to obstruct the forces' entry into the underground tunnel network.

2 View gallery IDF forces locate a Hamas terror shaft ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Intense battles ensued, and the forces effectively neutralized numerous terrorists. The combined forces discovered numerous tunnel shafts leading to an extensive tunnel network containing a facility with a lab and a lathe for underground rocket manufacturing – the largest lathe found in the southern Gaza Strip to date.

2 View gallery IDF troops inside a Hamas terror tunnel ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

After a thorough investigation, the underground tunnel route was scanned, probed and subsequently destroyed. This operation is part of ongoing efforts to dismantle Hamas' weapons and rocket production capabilities in the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Israeli Air Force fighter jets conducted a series of airstrikes targeting terror-related sites in Lebanon, including a military asset utilized by the Hezbollah terrorist organization and operated by Iranian forces. Additionally, a military compound, where Hezbollah terrorists were active, was also hit. Throughout the day, IDF soldiers carried out strikes in various additional areas within Lebanon.