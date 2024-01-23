Hackers broke into Tel Aviv movie theater system and screened October 7 images

Threatening messages and images from the October 7 Hamas attack were projected Tuesday on the screens of the Lev Cinema chain in Tel Aviv. The messages have been taken down, and now the circumstances of the incident are being investigated by the police.
Read more:
Hackers – apparently of Turkish origin – broke into the computer system of the movie theaters' advertising screens, and displayed images from the October 7 Hamas attack alongside threatening messages in broken Hebrew.
"Stupid Jews, you are all terrorist killers," the hackers' message read. "You are cowards. You will take responsibility for the hundreds of innocent children who died in Gaza. We will not give you peace, even in your movie theaters, until your massacres are over. We will destroy you all. We will limit your access to the Internet and banking services. God is with us."
Police said they received the report of the threats and incitement on the screens of the Lev cinema chain in Tel Aviv a short time ago, and that the circumstances of the incident are being investigated.
Lev reported that the screens on which the slides appeared were turned off immediately and an investigation begun.
The CEO of Lev Cinemas, Guy Shani, told Ynet: "This is a tiny incident that has grown out of proportion. There is an external system that updates our screens and trailers. The hackers got into this system, and put up their messages - and within a few minutes we got on it, took it down, and the event was over."