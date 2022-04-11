Israelis wounded by gunfire after illegally entering Nablus

The military said on Monday, that two ultra-Orthodox Israeli men were lightly wounded by Palestinian gunfire as they entered Nablus in order to pray at the Joseph's Tomb shrine.

They were part of o convoy of cars carrying members of the a Hassidic sect, entering the West Bank city without the permission or knowledge of the military one day after local Palestinians vandalized and set it on fire.

Wounded man receives medical attention from IDF medic after being shot in Nablus on Monday

After shots were fired, the group sought the help of troops at a checkpoint nearby. The injured men were provided initial medical treatment and evacuated to hospital.

In their rush to escape, one of the cars in the convoy ran over a Palestinian who was not involved in the shooting. He too was injured and evacuated by the soldiers, to hospital.

After the shrine was vandalized on Sunday, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said it would be rebuilt and the perpetrators of the crime, apprehended.

Joseph's Tomb shrine after it was vandalized by Palestinian youth

Members of the Hassidic sect organized, however, to enter Nablus without military escort.

The Palestinian governor of Nablus said hours before the shooting incident, that the PA would repair the damage caused to the compound believed in Jewish tradition to be the final resting place of Joseph, one of Judaism's biblical fathers.

"Joseph's Tomb is a sacred site for Jews and it is our responsibility as the Palestinian Authority, to renovate it as quickly as possible, after Palestinians destroyed part of it," Governor Ibrahim Ramadan said.

"We will not allow any external body to be involved in the renovation. Nablus is a friendly environment for all three major faiths under the banner of peace and tolerance," he said.



