Firefighters rescue 11 Torah scrolls from burning synagogue in central Israel

Firefighters rescued 11 Torah scrolls early on Monday morning from a synagogue that went up in flames in the central Israel city of Kfar Saba. No one was hurt, but the building suffered serious damage. An investigation was opened into the cause of the fire.

2 View gallery Firefighters rescue 11 Torah scrolls from Ohev Tzedek synagogue in Kfar Saba ( Photo: Israel Fire and Rescue Service )

Around 3:30 a.m., a report was received at Israel Fire and Rescue Command about a burning two-story building on Weizman Street in Kfar Saba. Three firefighting teams were dispatched to the scene. When the teams arrived, the firefighters were able to identify a fully developed fire in Ohev Tzedek synagogue.

Thanks to the quick actions and efforts of the firefighters, they managed to reach the holy ark and save the synagogue's 11 Torah scrolls, which were not damaged by the flames. The synagogue building was nearly completely gutted by the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

2 View gallery Ohev Tzedek synagogue ablaze ( Photo: Israel Fire and Rescue Service )