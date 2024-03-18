Firefighters rescue 11 Torah scrolls from burning synagogue in central Israel

No one was hurt when Ohev Tzedek synagogue in Kfar Saba caught fire, but the building was seriously damaged; police say the synagogue may have been broken into and the cause of the fire is being investigated

Raanan Ben-Zur|
Firefighters rescued 11 Torah scrolls early on Monday morning from a synagogue that went up in flames in the central Israel city of Kfar Saba. No one was hurt, but the building suffered serious damage. An investigation was opened into the cause of the fire.
2 View gallery
הכבאים עם ספרי התורההכבאים עם ספרי התורה
Firefighters rescue 11 Torah scrolls from Ohev Tzedek synagogue in Kfar Saba
(Photo: Israel Fire and Rescue Service)
Around 3:30 a.m., a report was received at Israel Fire and Rescue Command about a burning two-story building on Weizman Street in Kfar Saba. Three firefighting teams were dispatched to the scene. When the teams arrived, the firefighters were able to identify a fully developed fire in Ohev Tzedek synagogue.
Thanks to the quick actions and efforts of the firefighters, they managed to reach the holy ark and save the synagogue's 11 Torah scrolls, which were not damaged by the flames. The synagogue building was nearly completely gutted by the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
2 View gallery
השריפה בבית הכנסתהשריפה בבית הכנסת
Ohev Tzedek synagogue ablaze
(Photo: Israel Fire and Rescue Service)
Police suspect that the synagogue was broken into after noticing that bars protecting the building's windows had been cut. Meanwhile, arson investigators and Israel Police forensics investigators collected various forensic findings at the scene to examine the circumstances and advance the investigation.
