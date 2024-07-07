American injured in northern missile attack was teaching reserve soldiers how to use new drones

The reservists ordered drones privately from the company where he works; He is in serious condition, sedated and on a ventilator 

Yoav Zitun
A 31-year-old American citizen was seriously injured Sunday in an anti-tank missile attack which struck a building in the Zar'it moshav in the Western Galilee near the border with Lebanon.
The injured U.S. citizen is an employee of a civilian company, which either sold or donated drones to reservists serving at the Lebanese border, and company employees arrived, apparently without permission, to instruct the soldiers on how to use the drones and to install some of the systems.
During the heavy rocket barrages launched on Sunday from Lebanon, two anti-tank missiles also were fired which seriously injured the U.S. citizen; an Israeli citizen and a reserve soldier also were lightly injured. The condition of the Israeli citizen, 42, and the soldier, 25, are defined as light, and they are undergoing tests.
The issue, for now, is being investigated by the Northern Command. The IDF said in a statement that the incident is under investigation and that it will be concluded in the coming days.
At around 7 p.m. on Sunday evenings alarms were activated again warning of the intrusion of a hostile aircraft in several towns in the Upper Galilee. About an hour and a half later, the IDF spokesman announced following the warning that "several aerial targets that were identified crossing from Lebanon were successfully intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array in the areas of Har Dov and Dafna." Also, an explosive UAV detonated in an open area in the Hermon area, and there were no casualties.
Earlier today, a 28-year-old man was seriously injured by a direct hit from a rocket in the village of Kfar Zeitim near Tiberias. The launch occurred during a Hezbollah barrage into the Lower Galilee, which was carried out as revenge on the part of the Shia terrorist organization for yesterday's assassination of a senior terrorist deep in Lebanon.
