IDF strikes in Gaza after bullet fired at border community

Israeli fighter jets attacked a Hamas post in the northern Gaza Strip after a bullet fired from the Palestinian enclave hit an industrial building in an Israeli community near the border, the military said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Earlier today (Tuesday), a bullet was found in the community of Netiv HaAsara. After an inquiry, it was found that the bullet hit an industrial building earlier today after being fired from the Gaza Strip," a statement from the IDF Spokesperson's Unit read.

2 View gallery The bullet found in Netiv HaAsara ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

"In response, [Israeli Air Force] fighter jets are currently striking a military post belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the northern Gaza Strip."

Civilians reported finding several bullets near agricultural hothouses in the border community. The military examined whether the bullets got there in previous shooting incidents.

There were no injuries reported in the incident.

Over the weekend, four rockets were fired into Israeli from the Gaza Strip , prompting the IDF to strike several targets in the seaside territory in two separate air raids.

Israeli fighter jets attack in Gaza over the weekend after several were rockets fired into Israel ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

According to the military, among the targets was a Hamas rocket manufacturing site which was described as "one of the largest and most important" in Gaza.

The attack came less than a day after U.S. President Joe Biden concluded his visit to Israel, and was the first of its kind since Yair Lapid took office as prime minister.

No injuries or material damage were reported on the Israeli side.

In response to the rocket attack, Defense Minister Benny Gantz ordered to suspend the issuing of 1,500 additional work permits for Gaza laborers.

2 View gallery Palestinian workers queue before entering Israel ( Photo: AFP )

However, 14,000 Palestinian workers who had already attained work permits prior were allowed to enter Israel as usual.