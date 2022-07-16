IDF strikes Gaza after rockets fired at Israel

The IDF carried out a strike on Gaza on Saturday, after four rockets were launched from the Strip at Israeli communities.

Hours after U.S. President Joe Biden ended his visit to Israel, Palestinian factions fired at southern Israel. One rocket was intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system and three others fell in open areas.

The military said its planes hit a Hamas rocket manufacturing site and an underground facility where rocket material was being made.

A spokesperson said the aim of the strike on the underground facility was to prevent Hamas from increasing its military strength through its weapon's production.

No group claimed responsibility for the attacks but the IDF said in a statement that the Gaza ruling Hamas is responsible for any aggression from the Strip.

A Hamas spokesperson said Israel 's actions were criminal and causing terror in the hearts of Palestinians everywhere.

The group also condemned the announcement on Friday, that Saudi Arabia will allow Israeli flights to use its airspace.

"We are deeply saddened," the spokesperson said.

3 View gallery U.S. President Joe Biden with Saudi King Salman on Friday ( Photo: Reuters )

"The attempts of the American government to newly fabricate the region through involving the state is Israel, providing it with security by creating alliances between it and the Arab governments, will fail - because the nations' stance in the same countries resists these alliances," Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh said.

"The Palestinian nation will never again fall to the illusions of negotiations that harmed the Palestinian issue. Our choice is to continue resisting until the occupation ends," he said.








