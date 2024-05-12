Israel's south comes under repeated rocket fire as IDF advances in Gaza

Rocket sirens blared Israel's south and north on Sunday, including Ashkelon, Sderot, Kerem Shalom and Western Galilee.

Sirens warning of hostile UAV intrusion were activated in northern Israel, while in the south within an hour two rocket sirens were heard in Sderot, as one rocket was intercepted, the other fell in an unpopulated area.

2 View gallery Damage caused in northern Israel following Hezbollah rocket fire ( Photo: Social media )

Earlier, a rocket was also fired from Lebanon to the Margaliot area. No injuries or damage were reported. In addition, a rocket siren was also activated in Ashkelon - for the second time in the past day. Overnight an apartment was severely damaged by a rocket. Three people sustained minor injuries.

Meanwhile, the IDF continues to advance in Jabaliya, Zeitoun, and Rafah, and the military reports that more than 150 terrorist targets were destroyed in the Gaza Strip.

2 View gallery IDF forces in the Gaza Strip ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Following the evacuation calls for civilians in Jabaliya to seek shelter in western Gaza City, the IDF initiated an operation overnight, acting on intelligence indicating Hamas' attempts to rebuild its terrorist infrastructure and presence in the area. Before ground forces moved in, Israeli Air Force fighter jets and other aircraft targeted about 30 terror sites, eliminating multiple Hamas terrorists.

Concurrently, based on IDF and Shin Bet intelligence, operations continue in specific zones of eastern Rafah and the Gazan side of the Rafah Crossing. The IDF uncovered and dismantled several tunnel entrances and ready-to-launch rocket platforms aimed at Israel. Moreover, IDF forces intercepted ten armed Hamas terrorists leaving terror facilities, promptly neutralizing them with the help of IAF airstrikes and ground troops.