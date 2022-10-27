Israel, Lebanon teams sign deal ending maritime border dispute

After it was signed and approved on Thursday, by the governments of Israel and Lebanon, the deal ending the maritime border dispute between the countries was officially signed by the negotiating teams at Naqura, on the Lebanon - Israel border.

The deal marks a diplomatic departure from decades of hostility and was hailed by all three parties as a historic achievement

2 View gallery Israeli delegation to maritime border negotiations cross into Lebanon to sign final deal ( Photo: Nahum Segal )

U.S. President Joe Biden congratulated Israel and Lebanon on having signed the deal.

Today, the deal to end the maritime boundary dispute between Israel and Lebanon came into effect. This historic deal promotes the interests of both countries and the region, and this moment marks a new chapter of prosperity and hope. Congratulations to all involved, Biden said.

The agreement opens the way for offshore energy exploration and removes one source of potential conflict between Israel and Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah and could help alleviate Lebanon's economic crisis," Biden said.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid responded to the president's comments and in a post thanking him for the U.S. mediation.

" Thank you @POTUS for your leadership in helping bring about today's historic agreement between Israel and Lebanon," Lapid said. "This deal will strengthen Israel's security, bolster our economy and help deliver cheaper energy to people around the world," he said on Twitter.

2 View gallery Lapid signs maritime border deal with Lebanon ( Photo: GPO )

Iran-backed Hezbollah leader, Hassan Nasrallah announced the end of his armed group's mobilization, after the agreement was signed.

Nasrallah said in a televised speech that the signing of the deal is a "very big victory for Lebanon," adding that the Lebanese government was careful not to take any steps "that even smelled of normalization" in the indirect deal with Israel.



