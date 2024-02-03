IDF releases footage of attacks on Hezbollah targets, warning of expansion of war

IDF strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon and Syria ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )





IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari delivered a warning to Hezbollah Saturday evening in a special statement revealing previously undisclosed footage of attacks in Syria and Lebanon.

The footage includes strikes on operatives of Hezbollah’s so-called “Golan File” in Syria, which mostly involves collecting intelligence and recruiting operatives, attacks on terrorists preparing to launch drones and strikes on a ground-to-ground missile storage site in Lebanon.

Hagari’s statement came on the heels of several attacks by Hezbollah which damaged cars in the Israeli border town of Even Menachem and homes in Avivim.

"Since the war began, Hezbollah has aligned itself with Hamas," the IDF spokesperson said at the beginning of his statement. "For 120 days, the residents of the North have been living in a complex reality far from their homes. Hezbollah has been trying to divert our attention from the fight in Gaza, firing toward Israeli territory and attempting further terrorist actions. Over the last four months, we have been conducting a very intense war on the northern front."

Hagari detailed the IDF's intensified efforts in the northern sector since October 7, aimed at protecting northern residents and neutralizing Hezbollah's military capabilities.

"Instead of one brigade in peacetime, we've deployed three brigades, tens of thousands of soldiers. So far, we've struck over 150 terrorist cells, eliminating more than 200 terrorists and commanders. We've targeted over 3,400 Hezbollah sites across southern Lebanon, a complex terrain with villages and settlements,” he said.

“Like Hamas, Hezbollah embeds its infrastructure within civilian populations to complicate our efforts to strike them. Therefore, our attacks are conducted with precise intelligence-guided targeting. We're prepared to strike any house used by Hezbollah."

RMDL. Hagari noted that "three main systems were targeted - Hezbollah forces along the border, observation posts and attack positions intended for use against Israel. In total, we struck 120 such observation posts; weapon storage facilities housing missiles of all ranges and drones.

“Since the war began, we attacked and destroyed 40 such hidden warehouses; and Hezbollah's military command centers, the heart of its military operations. To date, we've struck more than 40 manned command centers with active personnel. We're also hitting other significant systems, including the organization's air unit. Among other actions, we attacked an airstrip used by the unit and eliminated terrorists operating within it."

The IDF spokesperson said that the origin of weapons and combat equipment smuggled by land and air is unequivocally Iran. Additionally, there are attempts by Hamas operatives in Syria to smuggle weapons into Lebanon, which are being thwarted through various undisclosed methods.

"We are also targeting Hezbollah infrastructure in Syria, having struck over 50 such targets spread across Syria. We will be wherever Hezbollah is found. What applies to Lebanon also applies to Syria and even further afield," he said.

"We do not prioritize war, but we are always prepared and gearing up for it," clarified Hagari. "Hezbollah made a mistake by siding with Hamas, kidnappers and rapists, and attacking Israel without just cause. We have decided to focus on Gaza, and that decision still stands."

Concluding his remarks, he addressed the displaced residents of northern Israel, saying, "Despite the challenge and the heavy price you are paying, you have shown patience and resilience. It is our duty to ensure security along the northern border so that you can return to your homes. It's a complex challenge, and there is a long way to go before our security efforts will allow your return. We are determined to achieve this goal using all means at our disposal."