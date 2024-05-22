White House says no 'day after' plan from Israel emboldens Hamas, as IDF advances to heart of Rafah

The IDF has made significant strides in its war against Hamas, reaching the outskirts of a refugee camp located in the center of Rafah, according to reports. The Israeli forces have yet to enter the central area of the city, as intense fighting continues.
The Wall Street Journal, citing Egyptian sources, reported that the IDF controls 70% of the Philadelphi Corridor. These sources also claim that Israel effectively controls half of the southern border of Egypt with the Gaza Strip.
Residents and terrorists have reported that IDF tanks have taken up new positions along the southern border with Egypt, and that the bombardment on Tuesday night was the heaviest since the start of the offensive.
Meanwhile, the 401st Brigade's combat team has identified and destroyed launch sites in the Rafah area, which were loaded and ready for firing toward Israeli territory. The team is operating in the area against terrorist targets, as well as advancing on the Philadelphi Corridor.
The United Nations reports that approximately 800,000 people have fled Rafah in recent days, while Israeli sources claim the figure is even higher. In light of the mass evacuation and efforts to avoid harming civilians, the Biden administration is expected to soften its opposition to a broad Israeli operation in Rafah.
Politico has reported that the White House is noticeably unhappy with Netanyahu's efforts, and reports claims that the IDF has only managed to take out about a third of Hamas terrorists, and has left a large majority of terror tunnels undisturbed. Senior figures in the Biden administration think Netanyahu's indecisiveness regarding management of the Gaza Strip after the war has emboldened Hamas, to the point where it is routinely recruiting new terrorists in the areas where IDF has moved on from.
Earlier on Wednesday, the IDF announced the elimination of senior Hamas Northern Command operative Ahmed Yasser Alkara, who had taken part in a terrorist attack in the Gaza border region on October 7 and carried out numerous shooting attempts directed at IDF troops. During the preparation for the strike on Alkara, a child was identified near the terrorist, prompting forces to stop the strike immediately upon identification.
Additionally, Air Force fighter jets eliminated five Hamas terrorists who operated from within a school compound in northern Gaza, including several noted terrorists. The IDF had planned and carried out the attack with care, using precise fire and taking measure to ensure no civilians were caught ion the cross fire.