Expecting unrest, IDF deploys more forces to West Bank after settler teen's killing

Violent clashes erupted on Saturday between Israeli settlers and Palestinians following the discovery of Binyamin Achimeir's body, who was murdered by terrorists on Friday. Achimeir did not return with his sheep herd to the Malachei Hashalom settlement and was found dead on Saturday. Since then, people have been killed and cars have been set on fire.

4 View gallery The late Binyamin Achimeir

IDF and Border Police forces operated in the village of Duma to remove the settlers from the area. According to Palestinian reports, five were injured from gunfire in Al Mughayyir, which is adjacent to the Malachei Hashalom settlement. The Palestinian "Wafa" news agency alleges that they were shot by settlers who opened fire towards a funeral procession of one of the killed Palestinians from Friday's clashes.

Settler retaliatory actions against Palestinians began on Friday, long before the discovery of Achimeir's body. After finding the body on Saturday, settler attacks resumed in the villages of Al Mughayyir and Duma, where a Palestinian was killed. Commentator Ron Ben-Yishai adds that security forces fear retaliatory actions will intensify after Shabbat, and the current violence will escalate during the night. This development will require the IDF to deploy a significant number of soldiers in the West Bank, to serve as a buffer between settlers and Palestinians.

4 View gallery Searches for Achimeir before he was found dead ( Photo: Shaul Golan )

"In the past few hours, clashes have erupted between Israeli citizens and Palestinians in several areas throughout the West Bank, during which they threw stones and fired shots. Dozens of Israelis and Palestinians were injured in various incidents. Many IDF and Border Police forces were deployed in various areas and dispersed demonstrations. At this time, all events have ended. In addition to the deployed forces in the field, the IDF will reinforce several IDF battalions and Border Police forces. Security forces continue to pursue the terrorists who murdered Binyamin Achimeir," said the IDF Spokesperson.

The escalation was avoided during Ramadan.

This incident marks a turning point after Ramadan during which the Shin Bet, IDF, and police succeeded in preventing over 60 attacks, including inciting an uprising against Israel, as hoped by Yahya Sinwar and the Hamas leadership in Gaza. Although during this period, nearly 30 terrorist attacks and attempted attacks, were carried out, the feared scenario of escalation in Israel did not occur.

The murder of 14-year-old Achimeir may ignite a wave of nationalist attacks similar to what erupted around the village of Hawara after the murder of the brothers Hallel and Yagel Yaniv in February 2023, leading the international community to condemn Israel.

Back then, several terrorist attacks carried out by Palestinians led to retaliatory actions by settlers targeting uninvolved Palestinians and property. The IDF was forced to deploy two battalions to guard Route 60 which passes through Hawara to prevent further attacks and clashes with settlers. Since then, a bypass road has been paved circumventing Hawara, lowering the number of clashes in the area.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the looming clashes in his statement regarding the murder of Binyamin Achimeir, conveying a message to the local residents: "I call on all Israeli citizens to allow the security forces to do their work without interference so that we can hold the despicable murderers and their accomplices accountable quickly."

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant also stated that he "mourns the death of Binyamin Achimeir, who was murdered in cold blood by a despicable terrorist," but emphasized to the public: "Let the security forces work swiftly in pursuit of the terrorists. Retaliatory actions will make it difficult for our soldiers in their mission. We must not take the law into our own hands."

On Saturday, the Palestinian Red Crescent claimed that five Palestinians were injured in an attack by settlers in the village of Abu Falah, northeast of Ramallah, and that two of them were taken to the hospital. According to Palestinian claims, settlers attacked and beat several youths. The sources also said that the settlers also stole Palestinian vehicles from the village, and even set a few cars on fire.

Similar violent incidents also erupted in Al Mughayyir on Friday, with clashes breaking out between settlers and Palestinians. Three soldiers were lightly injured by stones thrown. Palestinians reported one death and 25 injured from the clashes. The deputy head of the Al Mughayyir village council, Marzouk Abu Na'im, claimed that the settlers who arrived at the scene also set fire to about 40 vehicles and homes. Later, IDF forces managed to gain control of the situation, and the riots subsided.

The teenager's body, a resident of Jerusalem, was identified in the afternoon in the area of the Malachei Hashalom settlement by a drone. His personal belongings were found beside him along with the murder weapon. Officials suspect that Achimeir, who worked as a shepherd in the area, was murdered after leaving the farm in the morning hours. The IDF, Shin Bet, and the police said that Achimeir was "murdered in a terrorist attack," in their joint statement.