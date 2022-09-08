Armed Palestinian nabbed by cops, says came to launch attack

Police officers detained a Palestinian resident of Nablus on Thursday, who told them he had come to launch a terror attack.

The man was found in the possession of an AK47 automatic rifle and two explosive devices, when he was stopped and searched in Jaffa, after arousing the suspicion of the cops.

4 View gallery Police arrest armed Palestinian suspected of planning attack ( Photo: Police Spokesperson )

Roads in the around the Jaffa clock tower were sealed as sappers were called to the scene.

A police source said the suspect was detained near Jerusalem's Temple Mount last may. "He had a gun in his possession and was arrested along with two others. We are now checking to see whether they too are involved in the plan to launch an attack in Tel Aviv today," the source said.

Security forces began an investigation into the man's whereabouts and movements before his arrest and how he entered Israel and obtained his weapons. The security forces were also checking if he was affiliated with any terror group.

Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai who arrived at the scene said the policemen had prevented a tragic event.

4 View gallery Police forces in Jaffa after arrested of suspected terrorist

"I saw policemen handcuff a man who was on the ground," an eye witness said. " the officers said there was a suspicious object there and began pushing people away," she said.

4 View gallery Sappers search Jaffa after suspected terrorist arrested, suspect's bag contains AK47 ( Photo: Erez Halatz )

"I saw the cops talking to a man and within seconds he was on the ground," another eye witness said. "The started shouting to people to move away quickly. It was a scary moment," he said.

4 View gallery Automatic rifle found with terror suspect arrested in Tel Aviv ( Photo: Police Spokesperson )

There have been several attacks and attempts to launch attacks on the West Bank, over the past weeks.

Overnight Wednesday, a 17-year old Palestinian tried to attack an IDF soldier using a hammer and knife. He was shot to death by troops.

According to the Shin Bet Security Agency, last month was particularly violent with an increase of attacks on the West Bank, while fewer security incidents occurred in Jerusalem and elsewhere inside Israel.



