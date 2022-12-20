Palestinians claim neglect after convicted terrorist dies of cancer

Palestinians accuse Israel of neglect after a convicted terrorist dies in hospital from cancer.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

Nasser Abu-Hamid, one of the Al-Aqsa Brigades founders died on Tuesday at the Shamir medical center. Ever since his cancer diagnosis became known, there's been a Palestinian campaign for his release.

4 View gallery Nasser Abu-Hamid died of cancer in Israeli hospital

Israeli prison authorities deny the allegations. "He was treated with professionalism and in accordance with all medical procedures," the said.

The 51-year old Abu Hamid, who was once considered to be the right-hand man to Marwan Barghouti, a prominent Palestinian militant, also serving a sentence for terrorism, has been imprisoned in Israel since 2002, after being convicted of at least seven Israeli deaths and sentenced to seven consecutive life sentences plus 50 years.

4 View gallery Abu-Hamid was Marwan Barghouti's right-hand man ( Photo: EPA )

His four brothers, are also serving life sentences in Israeli prison, and another brother had died in 1994.

Palestinians have criticized the fact that Abu-Hamid's mother was never allowed to see him. While his family was called just before he died, it is currently unclear whether he was still alive when they arrived.

The family home was destroyed multiple times by Israeli forces due to the family's involvement in terrorist acts, the last of which was in 2019, when Islam Abu-Hamid was convicted of murder of Israeli IDF soldier Ronen Lubarski.

The committee for the affairs of ex-convicts lamented his demise, claiming "this is a result of an intentional discriminatory policy by the prison of the occupation against convicts who suffer from ailments. The occupation is guilty of medical negligence and enabled the cancer to eat him alive, not once considering his release due to extenuating medical circumstances."

Ever since his death was made known, the situation in Ayalon Prison in Ramla has been tense as prisoners announced three days of mourning.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called Abu Hamid a hero. "He was murdered due to intentional medical negligence. His mother, warrior and mother of martyrs, Umm Nasser Abu-Hamid and her whole family serve as a model of sacrifice," Abbas said.

4 View gallery The mother of Nasser Abu-Hamid with pictures of her children

Abu-Hamid's mother said "Being a martyr was Nasser's life ambition" and that he always made his will to follow in the footsteps of other martyrs known.

The indictment against Abu-Hamid stated that prior to the 2000 Al-Aqsa Intifada, Nasser was a member of the Fatah youth movement known as "the Shabiba" in Ramallah, where he assisted organizing protest against the visit of then-Prime Minister Ariel Sharon to Temple Mount, which was the catalyst for the Intifada.

During the hearing which led to his conviction, state's attorney Nick Kaufman said "The defendant became a killing machine before he was 20. He was sentenced to four life sentences in 1990 but was released in a deal negotiated with the Palestinian Authority.

His influence among Palestinians grew and he enlisted many into terror factions to target Israeli civilians and soldiers. He was also the one who announced the founding of the Al-Aqsa martyrs Brigade."

"An Israeli pilot dropped a 1000KG-bomb on Gaza to target one man, killing 18 innocent Palestinians in the process. That pilot was never brought to justice, and neither was the commander who sent him," Abu Hamid said in his trial. "The destruction left behind made many want to sacrifice their lives for the cause. I've been in Israeli prison for 14 years and I still have Israeli bullets lodged inside of me. I will never give up and no Israeli court will make me change my mind. We will continue fighting for our freedom like any people would," he said.

4 View gallery Palestinian uprising during the Al-Aqsa Intifada

His indictment also states that in late 2000, a Palestinian operative named Ahmed Andur approached Abu-Hamid and asked for a weapon to target Israelis. Abu-Hamid obliged and gave him his own AK-47 with ammunition. On December 31 of that year, Andur and a few others shot up a vehicle carrying an Israeli family with five daughters inside. Both parents were killed.