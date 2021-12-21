Israeli forces thwart suspected car-ramming attack in West Bank

The Israeli forces on Tuesday thwarted an attack in the West Bank after a Palestinian man attempted to drive his car into a military checkpoint.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The attacker shot and killed and no injuries among Israeli troops were reported.

1 צפייה בגלריה The scene of the attempted car-ramming attack

The suspected attack took place near Mevo Dotan, an Israeli settlement located in the northern Samarian hills.

The initial report from the IDF said "a car-ramming attempt took place near [the settlement of] Einav, in the West Bank, the assailant was neutralized at the scene, and no IDF injuries were reported."

The attacker, however, crashed into a parked army jeep, and the two vehicles were set on fire.

Following the attack, Hamas's spokesman issued a statement saying: "Another resistance action in Jenin is a response to the crimes of the occupation against our people, especially against the prisoners held in Israel. These attacks will not be stopped until the end of the occupation and the establishment of a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital."

In March 2018, an attack was carried out at the same checkpoint, in which Captain Ziv Deus and Sergeant Nathaniel Kahalani were killed.

The scene of the attempted car-ramming attack ( Video: Israel Fire and Rescue Services )

The car-ramming follows "an uptick in terror attacks carried out by "loan wolfs" over the past few weeks, which resulted in two Israelis being killed and several others wounded.

The latest of the attacks took place om Thursday, when a car of yeshiva students was ambushed near the illegal West Bank outpost of Homesh, killing 22-year-old Yehuda Dimantman.