Al Jazeera manages live interview with Jerusalem activist despite government closure

A day after the government decision to shut down Al Jazeera's operations in Israel, the network continued to air live from Jerusalem. From his Jerusalem home, peace advocate Gershon Baskin of the International Communities Organization was featured on the program via Zoom.

A day after the government decision to shut down Al Jazeera's operations in Israel, the network continued to air live from Jerusalem. From his Jerusalem home, peace advocate Gershon Baskin of the International Communities Organization was featured on the program via Zoom.

A day after the government decision to shut down Al Jazeera's operations in Israel, the network continued to air live from Jerusalem. From his Jerusalem home, peace advocate Gershon Baskin of the International Communities Organization was featured on the program via Zoom.

In a discussion with Ynet, Baskin confirmed he had verified the legal aspects of his participation. "I went on the broadcast via Zoom from my home in Jerusalem," Baskin said, "but before I went on, I consulted with a lawyer to make sure it was legally possible."

In a discussion with Ynet, Baskin confirmed he had verified the legal aspects of his participation. "I went on the broadcast via Zoom from my home in Jerusalem," Baskin said, "but before I went on, I consulted with a lawyer to make sure it was legally possible."

In a discussion with Ynet, Baskin confirmed he had verified the legal aspects of his participation. "I went on the broadcast via Zoom from my home in Jerusalem," Baskin said, "but before I went on, I consulted with a lawyer to make sure it was legally possible."