Two blasts rock Jerusalem, leaving teen dead, dozen wounded

Jerusalem was hit by two explosions on Wednesday morning, one at the western entrance of the city and one at a junction in northern Jerusalem, leaving a teenager dead.

At least 26 people were wounded in the attacks, including several in critical and serious condition.

3 View gallery The scene of one of the attacks in Jerusalem ( Photo: AFP )

The Israel Police statement said the explosions occurred 30 minutes apart at separate Jerusalem bus stops and are a suspected Palestinian attack. The explosive devices said to have been likely placed in bags near the bus stops and detonated remotely using cellphones.

Shortly the attack, the Jerusalem District Police began extensive searches at bus and light rail stops as well as other locations with large concentrations of people. Sniffer dogs, patrol officers and police cavalry are participating in the searches, while at the same time the security forces are trying to track down the terrorists who planted the explosives.

"The goal is to prevent the next explosion," said Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai. "This means bringing all the forces out, not only here, but also to other areas. It could be one terrorist that placed the two explosives, or it could be two. All intelligence services will focus on this issue."

3 View gallery The scene of the first blast ( Photo: Yoav Dudkevich )

Magen David Adom emergency services said they received a report about the first blast at 7:06am. Six people were treated at the scene, two in critical condition, two in serious condition and two in mild to moderate condition. They were evacuated to the Hadassah Ein Kerem, Hadassah Mount Scopus and Shaare Zedek hospitals in the city.

"It was a crazy explosion. There is damage everywhere here," Yosef Haim Gabay, a medic who was at the scene when blast occurred, told Israeli Army Radio. "I saw people with wounds bleeding all over the place."

Shortly after the first blast was reported, a second was reported at Ramot Junction in northern part of the capital. Three were reported slightly wounded from shrapnel as a result of the explosion. The medical teams of the Ihud Hatzala provided first aid at the scene.

3 View gallery The scene of the attack in Jerusalem ( Photo: Yoav Dudkevich )

Itamar Ben-Gvir, a far-right Otzma Yehudit lawmaker who has called for the death penalty for Palestinian attackers and who is set to become the minister in charge of police under Prime Minister-elect Benjamin Netanyahu, said the attack gave him impetus to take a tougher stance on Palestinian attackers. "It's time to take a hard line against terrorists, it's time to make order," he tweeted.

The spokesman for Hamas, Abd Latif al-Kanou, welcomed the attacks: "The Zionist occupation is paying the price today for its crimes and aggression against our people and the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and we have warned about this repeatedly. Our people will not remain silent in the face of this, and the outrage Al-Aqsa will explode and spread in all regions"

Highway 1 from the Cedar Tunnel to the west was closed to traffic following the attacks.



