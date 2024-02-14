Netanyahu hold delegation back from Cairo hostage talks, families enraged

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed the Israeli delegation, led by Mossad chief Dadi Barnea, to remain in Israel and not return to Cairo to participating in further negotiations on a possible hostage release deal. This decision was made despite indications of progress in the talks.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

"We are eagerly awaiting a response regarding the undisclosed negotiations. We are interested to see if Hamas will reconsider their demanding stance," Israeli officials said.

1 View gallery Prime Minister Netanyahu ( Photo: Itamar Eichner )

In response, the Families Headquarters for the Return of the Captives expressed their profound shock at the decision to halt the talks in Cairo. They criticized the decision, stating, "This is an alarming choice that effectively condemns the lives of the 134 hostages trapped in Hamas tunnels. It appears that certain members of the cabinet have resolved to sacrifice these lives without acknowledging the consequences."

The families said if their request for a meeting with Netanyahu and the members of the war cabinet is not addressed by tomorrow, they will set up camp at the entrance to the military HQ in Tel Aviv. They highlighted the stark contrast between the negotiation team, who are given a passive role, and the captives who endure active rape, and the men who suffer severe abuse.

From tomorrow, a large gathering will take place in front of the base in the city. They demand an immediate meeting with the cabinet and the negotiation team on behalf of the captives. The families warned that "if the Prime Minister and some cabinet members believe they can abandon the captives to suffer and show indifference, they will face the millions of Israelis who understand that tomorrow they and their children could be abandoned by the same people."

Following the families' statement, the Prime Minister's office clarified that no new proposal for the release of the captives has been received from Hamas in Cairo. "Prime Minister Netanyahu is firm in his stance that Israel will not yield to the unreasonable demands of Hamas. Progress in the negotiations can only occur if there is a change in the positions of the terrorist organization," they said.

According to a report on Kan 11, yesterday it was revealed that Netanyahu rejected a new plan for the release of hostages, which was proposed by Mossad chief David Barnea, Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, and Major General Nitzan Alon. After the plan was rejected, Major General Alon, who is responsible for the hostage issue on behalf of the IDF, decided not to attend negotiations in Cairo.

Hostage families speaking in the Hague ( Video: Hostage families headquarters )

Netanyahu at first opposed any Israeli participation to the talks, but after a phone conversation with U.S. President Joe Biden decided the delegation should attend the talks. Members of the coalition including far right ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, have recently expressed opposition to a potential hostage deal.