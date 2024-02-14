IDF prepared for 'significant response' in Lebanon after deadly Hezbollah rocket attack

Missile landing in Safed





After Hezbollah fired a heavy rocket barrage toward the city of Safed and an IDF base in northern Israel on Wednesday, killing a woman and injuring at least eight people , the IDF is preparing for a "significant response" in Lebanon, military sources told Ynet, likely aimed at numerous targets.

So far, the IDF has responded to Hezbollah's rocket fire toward northern Israel moderately, primarily striking the sources of fire and various targets belonging to the terrorist organization in southern Lebanon.

Smoke from rocket impact on building in Safed

Earlier on Wednesday, the IDF confirmed that rocket fire from Lebanon also hit a military base in northern Israel. Ynet has learned that some of the rockets targeted the IDF Northern Command base in Safed. According to Arab reports, some rockets also targeted the Israeli Air Force base in Meron.

"Numerous launches were identified crossing from Lebanon into the areas of Netu'a, Manara, and into an IDF base in northern Israel. The IDF struck the sources of the fire," the military said in a statement.

"The red line has turned into a white flag - the War Cabinet has surrendered to Hezbollah and lost the north," Yisrael Beiteinu party leader Avigdor Liberman posted on X after the attack.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said that his office had appealed to the Prime Minister's Office to hold a meeting between the two as soon as possible following the escalation in the north, and tweeted "This is not an escalation, this is war."

Itamar Ben-Gvir

Safed Mayor Shuki Ochana told Ynet, "There are protected spaces, we'll act according to the guidelines we know. We will assess the situation, and see how things progress. It's not rare to hear sirens in the area. We're ready and are fully prepared."

The escalations in northern Israel come against the backdrop of reports of an imminent political agreement on the northern border. Arab media reported Tuesday of progress in negotiations to end the fighting between Israel and Hamas.

A European official told Saudi television channel Al-Hadath that "there is significant progress in negotiations for the implementation of UN Resolution 1701 in Lebanon." Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati added, "The situation in southern Lebanon still requires caution, but things are moving toward long-term stability. We're seeking security, peace, and enduring stability in the south."

Najib Mikati

On Tuesday, France delivered a written proposal to Beirut aimed at ending hostilities with Israel and settling the disputed Lebanon-Israel frontier, according to a document seen by Reuters that calls for fighters including Hezbollah's elite unit to withdraw 10 km (6 miles) from the border.