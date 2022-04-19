Radical Islamic cleric visits Al-Aqsa Mosque amid tensions

A radical Islamic cleric visited the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Tuesday amid ongoing religious tensions that have so far led to a series of violent clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinian rioters.

Despite the tensions, Sheikh Raed Salah, leader of the outlawed northern branch of the Islamic Movement, arrived at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Temple Mount with other leaders of the Israeli Arab community in the morning hours.

Islamist Raed Salah visits Temple Mount on Tuesday

Salah had recently been released from jail after he was convicted in 2019 of incitement to terror.

The visit drew the ire of far-right legislator Itamar Ben Gvir, who slammed the police for permitting the sheikh's arrival at the compound, while refusing to grant a permit for a right-wing march to take place in the Old City of Jerusalem later in the day.

The Jerusalem police said organizers appealed for the permit too late, and with tensions already high and rioting a near daily occurrence, the force is stretched too thin to provide adequate protection for the march.

Police troops in the Old City of Jerusalem during rioting on Sunday ( Photo: AP )

Meanwhile, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he will be holding a phone call with President Isaac Herzog over what he believes is an unfair Israeli treatment of Palestinian worshippers at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque, Turkey's foreign minister said on Tuesday.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu did not say when the call would take place.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, vacationing with his family in Spain, said he will cut his trip short and return to Israel following the deteriorating security situation.

Palestinians throw stones at police forces during rioting on Temple Mount on Friday ( Photo: AFP )

Lapid said on Tuesday he had held consultations and was advised of the intelligence, political and security situation.

"I've instructed the ministry officials to prepare for the coming days and continue discussions with regional leaders and on all levels, to bring about a calming of tensions and to present Israel's actions to allow freedom of worship for all faiths," Lapid said, adding that his consultations also included preparation for a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in Jerusalem.

Opposition legislators criticized Lapid for vacationing while Israel was facing a security crisis.



















