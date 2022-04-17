Palestinians riot on Temple Mount, Buses hit in stone throwing

Police forcer entered the compound and arrested at least two of the rioters.

The Jerusalem police reported earlier that three buses came under attack from stone throwers breaking windows and causing minor injuries to five passengers.

"Police forces apprehended two suspects and are searching for others," the police said.

