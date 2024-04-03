Ramming attack injures four police officers in central Israel

A ramming attack injured four police officers, one seriously so, Wednesday overnight near Kochav Yair located in central Israel. Following the attack, the terrorist, Wahhab Shbita, a 26-year-old Arab-Israeli from Tira, arrived at a checkpoint armed with a knife and attempted to stab security forces stationed there - and was neutralized.

2 View gallery Scene of attack near Kochav Yair ( Photo: Shaul Golan )

Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency services teams evacuated the officer to the Rabin Medical Center in serious condition. Three other officers, one of whom was moderately injured, were taken to the Meir Medical Center.

The police launched an investigation into the attack and noted that following the ramming near Kochav Yair, the terrorist got out of his vehicle at the Eliyahu crossing, attempted to stab a security guard - and was neutralized.

Israel Police Central District chief, Superintendent Avi Biton, held a situation assessment at the scene, and said the terrorist rammed the officers who were stationed in the area, and then attempted to stab a security guard at the Eliyahu checkpoint.

MDA dispatch center received a report on the attack at 01:39 a.m. According to the report, a number of pedestrians were injured by a vehicle near Tira. MDA paramedics arrived at the scene and provided medical attention to the officers.

2 View gallery Wahhab Shbita

"Four injured individuals were evacuated to hospitals, including a 23-year-old man in serious condition with head trauma, a 46-year-old man suffering from head and limb injuries, and two others who received minor injuries," MDA reported.

MDA paramedics Amir Dahari and Eyal Davidzon, who arrived at the scene, said, "We arrived at the scene and saw four injured individuals lying on the roadside and sidewalk, about one meter apart from each other.”

“A 24-year-old man was semi-conscious and suffered from head and limb injuries, a 46-year-old man was fully conscious and suffered from head and limb injuries, and two others were fully conscious. We gave them medical attention on-site and evacuated them to the hospital,” they added.