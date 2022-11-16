Over 3 million Israelis are younger than 17, study says

A report published Wednesday, which marks Children's Day, saying that there are currently 3.09 million children and teenagers under the age of 17 living in Israel, meaning almost a third of the country’s population are minors.

According to the Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) data, nearly 2.242 million young people under the age of 17 are Jews, which amount to 72.5 percent. Another 741,000 are Arabs (24 percent).

However, the percentage of Jewish minors residing in Israel has decreased, according to CBS, while that of Arab minors has risen.

A total of 185,040 babies were born in Israel in 2021, with 95,265 of them being boys and 89,775 girls

