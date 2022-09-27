Obstruction on Israeli rail tracks could have caused major incident, source

The obstruction found on railway tracks in the north, could have caused major casualties, had it not been removed, a source told Ynet late on Monday.

The obstruction found on railway tracks in the north, could have caused major casualties, had it not been removed, a source told Ynet late on Monday.

Security forces removed what they described as an 'object' placed on the railway lines between Acre and Karmiel in the western Galilee and arrested a resident of the area in his 20s who was being questioned by the Shin Bet.

