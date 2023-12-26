Two IDF reservists killed in southern Gaza battles

The IDF reported Tuesday morning that Staff Sergeant (res.) Elisha Yehonatan Lober, 24, from Yitzhar and Sergeant First Class (res.) Joseph Gitarts, 25, from Tel Aviv, both of the 179th Reserve Armored Brigade's 8104th Battalion, fell in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

Lober was killed in a clash with terrorists and Gitarts by anti-tank fire that hit his Namer armored personnel carrier.

2 View gallery Sergeant First Class (res.) Joseph Gitarts and Staff Sergeant (res.) Elisha Yehonatan Lober ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

In addition, two soldiers and an officer from the 7th Armored Brigade were injured by mortar fire in the southern Gaza Strip. Another reserve soldier was seriously wounded in combat in the northern Gaza Strip.

The total number of IDF casualties in the war stands at 491, with 158 of them killed since the beginning of ground operations in Gaza.

The U.S. military carried out retaliatory air strikes on Monday in Iraq after a one-way drone attack earlier in the day by Iran-aligned militants that left one U.S. service member in critical condition and wounded two other U.S. personnel, officials said.

The back-and-forth clash was the latest demonstration of how the Israel-Hamas war is rippling across the Middle East, creating turmoil that has turned U.S. troops at bases in Iraq and Syria into targets. Iran-aligned groups in Iraq and Syria oppose Israel's campaign in Gaza and hold the United States partly responsible.

2 View gallery US President Joe Biden ( Photo: Reuters )

At President Joe Biden's direction, the U.S. military carried out the strikes in Iraq at 1:45 GMT, likely killing "a number of Kataib Hezbollah militants" and destroying multiple facilities used by the group, the U.S. military said.