Palestinian doctor critically wounded in gunfight when security troops raid Jenin camp

A Palestinian doctor was shot and critically wounded on Friday, during exchanges of fire between Palestinian militants and security forces in the Jenin refugee camp. A medic from the same Red Crescent ambulance, was also injured.

The medical team was at the camp tending to the wounded in the fight, according to Palestinian reports.

3 View gallery Palestinian militant fires at security forces from behind ambulance in Jenin refugee camp on Friday

The military said at least one more man was killed in the firefight that broke out when troops entered the camp to arrest arrest Diyaa Salameh who they say was an operative of the Hamas terror group and had been involved in shooting attacks on West Bank.

3 View gallery Dyaa Salameh Hamas operative detained in Jenin on Friday

He and two others were taken into custody and weapons and military paraphernalia were found and confiscated.

Security forces exchange fire with militants in Jenin refugee camp on Friday ( )

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said they were investigating the circumstances of the doctor's injuries, and that militants were standing next to the ambulance shooting at the Israeli force.

3 View gallery Palestinian doctor critically hurt in exchanges of fire in Jenin refugee camp on Friday

They also said they were probing whether the doctor himself might have been armed and participating in the fight. In initial reports the Palestinian health authorities said Dr. Abdullah abu Tin had been killed, but later amended their reporting to say he was in critical condition having sustained a sniper bullet to his head and was under sedation in hospital.











