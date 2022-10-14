Channels
ynetnews on Facebookynetnews on Twitter
Weather:
22C
Palestinian militant fires at security forces from behind ambulance in Jenin refugee camp on Friday

Palestinian doctor critically wounded in gunfight when security troops raid Jenin camp

At least one Palestinian was reported killed and others injured in exchanges of fire as troops enter refugee camp to arrest Hamas operative suspected of involvement in shooting attacks; IDF probing circumstances of doctor's shooting

Ynet |
Published: 10.14.22, 11:09
A Palestinian doctor was shot and critically wounded on Friday, during exchanges of fire between Palestinian militants and security forces in the Jenin refugee camp. A medic from the same Red Crescent ambulance, was also injured.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • The medical team was at the camp tending to the wounded in the fight, according to Palestinian reports.
    3 View gallery
    כוחות צה"ל פועלים למעצר פעיל חמאס בג'נין    כוחות צה"ל פועלים למעצר פעיל חמאס בג'נין
    Palestinian militant fires at security forces from behind ambulance in Jenin refugee camp on Friday
    The military said at least one more man was killed in the firefight that broke out when troops entered the camp to arrest arrest Diyaa Salameh who they say was an operative of the Hamas terror group and had been involved in shooting attacks on West Bank.
    3 View gallery
    דיאא סלאמה    דיאא סלאמה
    Dyaa Salameh Hamas operative detained in Jenin on Friday
    He and two others were taken into custody and weapons and military paraphernalia were found and confiscated.
    Security forces exchange fire with militants in Jenin refugee camp on Friday
    ( )
    The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said they were investigating the circumstances of the doctor's injuries, and that militants were standing next to the ambulance shooting at the Israeli force.
    3 View gallery
    ד"ר עבדאללה אבו תין    ד"ר עבדאללה אבו תין
    Palestinian doctor critically hurt in exchanges of fire in Jenin refugee camp on Friday
    They also said they were probing whether the doctor himself might have been armed and participating in the fight. In initial reports the Palestinian health authorities said Dr. Abdullah abu Tin had been killed, but later amended their reporting to say he was in critical condition having sustained a sniper bullet to his head and was under sedation in hospital.



    F
    Talkbacks for this article 0