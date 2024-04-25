Hezbollah says striking Israeli military targets, researchers say not only

Hezbollah rocket on chicken coop ( Video: Yoni Ya'akovi )

The Shi'ite Resistance Axis, comprising of Iran and its proxies in the Middle East, claimed in a report released on Wednesday, that Hezbollah launched 1,650 attacks from Lebanon against Israel, which include 1,112 attacks on border posts, 55 on rear posts, 176 on border points, 70 on bases, 51 aerial assaults, and 186 aimed directly at civilian communities.

Over the course of over 200 days of conflict, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for numerous missile attacks directed toward Israel, frequently claiming that these attacks specifically targeted military outposts and bases along Israel's northern border. On Tuesday, for the first time, the group admitted to striking the Shraga base in Western Galilee, home to the Golani Brigade's headquarters.

Hezbollah meticulously documents the specifics of each attack, including the location and the type of weaponry used—such as rockets, drones, or explosives. These disclosures, which often include pinpointed maps of the targeted areas, appear to be an attempt by the Iran-backed group to instill fear, especially since it became known that the Israeli public was unfamiliar with the Arabic names once translated into Hebrew.

The Alma Educational Research Center for Israel's Security Challenges, a think tank based in northern Israel, has been trying to match these Arabic names to recognized Israeli locations. As Hezbollah continues to release new claims, additional sites are being identified and cataloged.

The scope of Hezbollah's claimed targets spans various regions, from the northern communities like Manara and Avivim to more areas further to the south such as Mount Meron. The list includes both civilian and military sites, illustrating a broad pattern of aggression across the Israeli landscape.

On Wednesday, Hezbollah issued five separate claims of responsibility for attacks, including a barrage of rockets toward Shomera in Western Galilee and an anti-tank missile striking a residential building in the moshav Avivim, which led to a fire. These claims also extended to assaults on IDF positions along the border, demonstrating a continued pattern of military engagement.

1 View gallery Destruction left behind by Hezbollah rockets ( Photo: Yuval Schmidt )

On Tuesday, the 200th day of the conflict, the Iranian-Shiite "Axis of Resistance" released its data on assaults directed at Israeli targets. The report claimed 1,998 strikes against Israel. they highlighted actions by the Houthis in Yemen, who have reportedly conducted 118 military operations against Israel since the war began, with 98 of these being naval operations. Meanwhile, "The Islamic Resistance in Iraq" has launched 243 attacks since the war began, 65 of them aimed at Israeli targets.