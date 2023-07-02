Israel to purchase an additional F-35 squadron

The government on Sunday approved the purchase of a third squadron of F-35 aircraft bringing the total fleet of stealth fighter jets to 75. This significant deal, valued at an estimated three billion dollars, will be funded through American aid.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Tiktok >>

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant approved the purchase after the recommendation of the IDF, reaffirming a decision made two years ago, which led to the establishment of the squadron at the Nevatim air base in the south, initially serving as a training unit.

2 View gallery F-35 fighter jet ( Photo: JACK GUEZ / AFP )

The Ministry of Defense had finalized plans to procure 25 more F-35 aircraft from Lockheed Martin, as confirmed by the Israeli government. The decision to opt for additional F-35s over an F-15I squadron was primarily decided by factors such as availability and the speed of delivery. However, preparations are also underway for the eventual purchase of an F-15I squadron, including necessary infrastructure developments.

The decision to acquire additional F-35 aircraft was initially made in 2021 by the ministerial committee for equipping the military, granting the IDF authorization to enter procurement agreements with the US for various platforms to be utilized by the Air Force.

2 View gallery Lockheed Martin's stealth F-35 fighter jet ( Photo: Lockheed Martin )