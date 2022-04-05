UAE court sentences to death Israeli woman caught with cocaine

A court in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday imposed the death sentence on an Israeli national who was arrested about a year ago in the United Arab Emirates with cocaine.

Ynet has learned the Israeli woman was arrested on March 17 of 2021 with half a kilogram of cocaine, while claiming the illegal substance that was found did not belong to her.

The woman's local lawyer is expected to appeal the decision. Death sentences in the UAE are not usually enforced, and often converted into lengthy prison terms.

The Foreign Ministry said: "The case is known to us and we are handling it through the Israeli Missions Around The World and its representatives in the Emirates."

Hundreds of thousands of Israelis have flocked to the UAE since the landmark 2020 Abraham Accords, establishing ties between Israel and the UAE, with nonstop flights from Tel Aviv to Dubai being among the deal's ripest fruits.

On social media, a trip to the UAE has become a status symbol for Israelis who display photos of themselves in Dubai. A dozen hotels across the city say they’ve booked thousands of Israeli travelers and hosted a range of Israeli business conferences, holiday parties and days-long weddings.

Even Kosher catering companies from around the world have set up shop in the UAE. Plans are underway to break ground on the country’s first Jewish cemetery and ritual bath known as a mikvah.



