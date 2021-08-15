First Israeli born on Dubai soil on anniversary of Abraham Accords

A first Israeli baby was born in Dubai on Saturday, exactly one year after the signing of the Abraham Accords formalizing the relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.
Head of Mission Israeli consulate in Dubai Ilan Sztulman and his wife Jackie welcomed their daughter Maya after a caesarian section delivered by an American Muslim doctor at Dubai's Mediclinic hospital. She is the Sztulman's fifth child.
"Maya is the first Israeli citizen to be born on Dubai soil," the proud father said. "We are especially delighted by the symbolic timing of her birth," he said.
"There are many new Israeli owned businesses here and now we have an Israeli baby, born to a diplomat," Sztulman said. "When we issue her passport here in Dubai, we will be doubly excited because it will be the first Israeli passport issued here," he said.
Sztulman said he has received many messages of congratulation from local officials since the child's birth. The chief of police – a personal friend, came to the hospital personally and local media was scheduled to report on the historic event.
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid sent his congratulations over Twitter.
"Maya is the first Israeli baby born in Dubai! Congratulations to Ilan Sztulman, head of mission and his wife Jackie. The entire ministry is raising our glasses in a toast," Lapid said.