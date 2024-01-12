Live: Israel in Hague hearing: 'Hamas tortured, burned, raped and abducted - Israel justitified in actions'

Following South Africa's charges against IDF, Israel's team, led by Prof. Malcolm Shaw, will refute these claims and prove Hamas' crimes that sparked the Gaza war

Yael Ciechanover, Nadav Eyal, The Hague|
Israel presents its case in The Hague

In response to South Africa's unfounded allegations against it amid ongoing conflict, Israel's representations are being heard Friday morning at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.
The case brought against Israel by South Africa accuses it of acts in the Gaza Strip that, according to them, constitute "genocide."
2 View gallery
טריבונל השופטים בהאגטריבונל השופטים בהאג
World Court tribunal
(Photo: AP)
In Thursday's preliminary hearing, South African advocates presented a series of charges, most of which lack evidential foundation or are exaggerated and bizarre. They seek an interim order from the court to halt the war. The South Africans almost completely ignored the massacre committed by Hamas terrorists on October 7.
Representing Israel in the court is former Supreme Court chief justice Aharon Barak. Israel's lead advocate is Prof. Malcolm Shaw, a British Jewish legal scholar.
Tal Becker, the legal adviser for Israel’s Foreign Ministry, spoke at the opening of the second day of hearings and bashed South Africa for what he called a "grossly distorted story" it brought before the court with its accusations that Israel was committing genocide in Gaza.
"Hamas terrorists tortured, burned, raped and abducted Israeli citizens," he said, charging that the applicant neglected to mention Hamas' crimes against Israeli citizens.
2 View gallery
טל בקר נציג מדינת ישראל בהאגטל בקר נציג מדינת ישראל בהאג
Foreign Ministry legal adviser Tal Becker
(Photo: UN)
Becker decried South Africa's omission of Hamas' longstanding and well-documented practice of embedding its fighters and military infrastructure in civilian sites, arguing that the applicant was not "offering a lense" to Hamas's actions, but rather a "blindfold."
He further said that Israel was committed to complying with international in its military campaign, “but it does so in the face of Hamas’s utter contempt for the law.”
He said that the "appalling suffering" of both Israeli and Palestinian civilians stems from Hamas' strategy. He also asserted that the court is "trying to stop Israel defending its civilians against an organization which pursues a genocidal agenda against them."
