Israel launches week-long military drill in defense of the home front

The defense establishment on Sunday kicked off a week-long military exercise, meant to simulate a large-scale attack on the home front campaign during a war against Iran and the Lebanon based Hezbollah terrorist group.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The military exercise - conducted as part of Israel’s National Home Front Week after a year-long COVID-induced hiatus - will see thousands of soldiers taking part in a variety of drills meant to simulate unprecedented and extreme security scenarios.

3 צפייה בגלריה An archive picture showing two soldiers taking part in a past military drill

Some of the drills that will be conducted this coming week include simulation of missile attacks from the north and the east, the evacuation of residents from the confrontation line, dispersing racial riots within Israel, and wide spread cyber attacks on vital infrastructure aimed at disrupting life.

On Wednesday, sirens will be heard across the country during simulated evacuation of civilians into protected areas.

Emergency forces will also teach the residents living near the Lebanese border how to deal with the possible use of anesthetics and other substances - due to estimates that Hezbollah operatives will attempt to use them against soldiers and civilians during a breach of the border.

3 צפייה בגלריה Hezbollah forces in Lebanon ( Photo: AP )

IDF forces will rehearse the rapid evacuation of the population living near the northern border to predefined sites in central and southern Israel, as well as the evacuation injured to hospitals in the center of the country - after assessments that Hezbollah will focus its artillery on Israeli communities close to the border.

A new Home Front Command civilian battalion will also be deployed in localities where disruption to basic supplies are possible, while fighters will practice dispersal of hazardous materials caused when sensitive industrial plants are impacted. A drill will also be held at the Galil chemical plant in the northern city of Kiryat Shmona.

3 צפייה בגלריה IDF forces will also rehearse the rapid evacuation of injured ( Photo: Ido Erez )