Netanyahu sets stage for Rafah operation amid Israel's hostage deal concessions

Following reports of cautious optimism among Israeli officials about a potential hostage deal framework, the War Cabinet is set to meet Saturday night to discuss and update members on the negotiation outline's principles as ground incursion into Rafah still looms.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, "We are working to achieve another outline for the release of our captives, as well as eliminating Hamas in Rafah. Therefore, I sent a delegation to Paris and will discuss tonight the next steps in the negotiations."

Netanyahu stressed that Israel intends to operate in order to dismantle the remaining military capabilities of Hamas in the southern Gaza Strip city, which hosts over a million Palestinians displaced by fighting elsewhere in the seaside enclave.

"At the beginning of the week, the Cabinet will approve the operational plan for Rafah, including the evacuation of the civilian population from there. Only a combination of military pressure and effective negotiations will bring about the release of our captives, the elimination of Hamas, and the achievement of all war goals," he said.

The Cabinet is expected to authorize Mossad Director David Barnea to progress negotiations with mediators, planning his departure for upcoming meetings. The locations of these meetings remain undecided.

The proposed outline's initial phase will reportedly focus on humanitarian releases, including 35 to 40 children, women, the elderly (over 60) and the sick (young patients included). Israel is pressing for the inclusion of female soldiers in the humanitarian phase.

In return, Israel will agree to a cease-fire lasting several weeks, without committing to end the war. Mediators aim to leverage this cease-fire for broader negotiations, intending to extend the current proposed truce. They hope to finalize the details within two weeks to implement the deal before Ramadan starts on March 10.